Everbridge now powers the national public warning systems for six European countries more than any other provider

Mobile network operators EE, O2, and Three deploy Everbridge Public Warning as part of successful testing of UK government's nationwide emergency system, planned for national roll-out later this year

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the company successfully deployed its Public Warning Cell Broadcast technology within three of the largest Mobile Network Operators in the United Kingdom, as a key technology component of the UK Government's first-ever, nationwide emergency alerting system, planned for rollout later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005429/en/

Everbridge Announces Successful Deployment of National Public Warning System for The United Kingdom (UK) to Protect Over 100 Million Residents and Visitors

The system allows the government to reach people quickly during national emergencies such as public health crises, terror attacks, industrial incidents, earthquakes, and flooding. Powered by Everbridge's industry-leading Public Warning technology, the UK Emergency Alert system will target mobile phones of residents and visitors present in the area impacted by an emergency. Everbridge contracts with mobile network operators EE part of the British Telecommunications (BT Group), O2, and Three, represent the majority of UK mobile subscribers, and a population of over 65 million residents and 35 million annual visitors.

As UK Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt explained in an official statement, "The Emergency Alerts service will be a vital tool in helping us to better respond to emergencies, both nationally and locally. The concept was used to good effect during the pandemic when we asked people, via text message, to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. This new system builds on that capability and will allow us to more quickly and effectively get life-saving messages to people across the UK."

Everbridge Public Warning, in partnership with three of the country's largest mobile network operators, was used to complete two recent successful UK trials, the first in East Suffolk, the second in Reading. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Everbridge rapidly deployed the emergency alert system in under 100 days.

"The UK Government presented a challenge to deploy Cell Broadcast technology in a short timeframe in response to the coronavirus outbreak," said Nazirali Rajvani, Director of Architecture, Solutions Analysis at British Telecommunications. "We partnered with Everbridge to provide a trusted and proven world-class solution which was already in use in several other countries."

The nationwide UK emergency alerting system implementation expands on Everbridge's position as the global leader in population-wide Public Warning solutions used by over 1,500 municipalities, counties, cities, states and countries in every major region of the world including Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Everbridge serves more countrywide deployments than any other provider, enabling the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa; entire states including California, New York, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Florida, Odisha, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands; counties within 49 of the 50 U.S. states and within all of Canada's provinces, many of the largest cities in the world, and in support of the most populous Native American and First Nations tribes and indigenous populations across the globe. Everbridge also powers the front-end of the Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS) gateway for the U.S. Federal Government to supplement their own communication channels for issuing live emergency and Presidential Alerts in the United States.

"We are pleased to be part of this important milestone and support the United Kingdom on the evolution of its national warning system," said Valerie Risk, Vice President of Public Warning Solutions at Everbridge. "Every nation can benefit from a modern platform that reaches all citizens in times of crisis. Our Public Warning solution enables government organizations to immediately connect with every person in an affected area during a critical event regardless of nationality, residency or mobile handset type."

Everbridge Public Warning leverages existing telecom infrastructure, with no opt-in required, to reach everyone within a geographic area to reduce disaster risk, support first responder communications, and analyze disaster communication effectiveness for subsequent mitigation activities. The platform is fully compliant with data privacy regulations including GDPR and allows public safety agencies to send an alert to any device within a few seconds without sharing any personal details, such as names or phone numbers.

Everbridge recently launched its enhanced Public Warning Center, the first-of-its-kind modular and multi-channel front-end interface featuring the ability to create and transmit a combination of cell broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based SMS alerts for countrywide alerting from a single console. The new Public Warning Center meets and exceeds the needs of any public authority looking for an advanced warning solution to protect its citizens and visitors from EU-directive approved systems to more sophisticated hybrid and multi-channel alert and warning platforms. The company also recently announced a new patent for its revolutionary work in enabling end-to-end multimedia population alerting capabilities. The patent one of more than 160 overall across Everbridge's market-leading population alerting suite of solutions highlights the need for delivering alerts through a combination of 5G, cell broadcast, and multimedia. Everbridge remains the leader in 5G integrations for public warning systems.

Everbridge featured some of the leading experts in the world on public alerting technologies at its recent global Road to Recovery leadership symposiums. The topic of population-wide alerting best practices was addressed heavily during the sessions which featured keynote addresses by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, representatives from EENA (the European Emergency Number Association), and government officials, city mayors, and emergency management professionals from Australia, Canada, and the U.S., to name a few.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005429/en/

Contacts:

Everbridge:

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

215-290-3799

Joshua Young

Investor Relations

joshua.young@everbridge.com

781-236-3695