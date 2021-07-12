SIOS Technology Corp.: Inaugural Cloud Availability Symposium Hosted by SIOS Technology to Address Key Application High Availability Clustering and Data Protection Opportunities

September 22-23, 2021 Virtual Event Now Accepting Call for Papers

SAN MATEO, Calif. and COLUMBIA, S.C., July 12, 2021., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced the premier Cloud Availability Symposium, the industry's only event dedicated to High Availability and Disaster Recovery for Critical Applications in the cloud. The free, virtual event will take place September 22 - 23, 2021 and is now accepting speaker submissions.



"The Cloud Availability Symposium is a global virtual conference for IT professionals focusing on the availability needs of the enterprise IT customer," said Margaret Hoagland, vice president, marketing, SIOS Technology. "Whether you are interested in learning the fundamentals of availability in the cloud or hearing about the latest developments in application and database protection, this event will deliver important information about application high availability clustering, disaster recovery, and protecting applications now and into the future."

Call for Papers

SIOS is inviting practitioners and thought leaders to submit speaking proposals here. https://us.sios.com/cloud-availability-symposium-call-for-papers/

The Symposium is accepting proposals now through August 11th for a wide range of sessions supporting availability for multiple areas of the data application stack, including:



Availability Fundamentals

Sessions focused on the basics of cloud high availability, balancing requirements, cost and resources to fulfill the needs of business and infrastructure, be it Windows or Linux.



On the Cloud

Sessions focused on application protection in the Cloud - public, private, hybrid or multi. Sessions on cloud strategy, migrating to the cloud, managing in the cloud and for some, migrating off of the cloud.



On Applications and Databases

Sessions focused on how to protect SAP, SQL Server, Oracle, HANA and others across physical, virtual or cloud platforms, while maintaining availability best practices.



Sessions are encouraged to solve high availability challenges through the use of a range of platforms, solutions and/or best practices. Sessions should not include products, services, or vendor marketing/sales pitches. If selected, the sessions can be live or recorded. Live Q&A is optional.

Please contact events@us.sios.comwith any questions.

To register for Cloud Availability Symposium, visit here: https://cvent.me/Qr5X1W

