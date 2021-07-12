Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has received a Class 3 Quartz Mining Land Use Approval Permit (the "Class 3 Permit") and has commenced its 2021 exploration program on its Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), southern Yukon.

Highlights:

Class 3 Permit received from the Yukon Government is valid for 5-years

Three diamond drill rigs are undertaking a planned 18,000+ metre diamond drill program

Drill program is 100% focused on resource expansion and exploration at Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum gold deposits

Permitting

The Class 3 Permit process, from initiation to approval, took the Company approximately 5 months, significantly faster than the Yukon's average of 8.5 months. The Company's ability to accelerate the permitting timeline was in large part due to the support from the Carcross/Tagish First Nation.

The Class 3 Permit will enable the Company to begin to determine the economic potential of the Project, which is largely underexplored despite having three delineated deposits on the large 170-km2 property package.

Aim of 2021 Exploration Program:

Expand the current resources through drilling

Sample known gold occurrences to identify future potential drill targets

Explore and test for new mineralized zones and occurrences

18,000-metre Drill Program

Two drill rigs have been mobilized to site and drilling is currently underway. A third drill rig is scheduled to arrive on site in the coming days. The 2021 drilling campaign will focus on the resource expansion at the Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum gold deposits, all of which remain open along strike and at depth (Figure 1).

Target Generation

The Company classifies the exploration potential at its district-scale land package as excellent. Mapping and prospecting crews are in the field and property-wide (170-km2) airborne magnetic, radiometric, and Very Low Frequency ("VLF") geophysical surveys are underway.

The 2021 exploration program will include detailed mapping and sampling adjacent to the three main deposits to identify expansion potential, and to test identified gold occurrences and targets outside of the main deposit areas.

Geologic, geochemical and alteration data when combined with the airborne magnetic/radiometric/VLF survey will develop a ranked pipeline of targets. Results of the 2021 field work will guide work programs at the Project for 2022 and beyond.





Figure 1: The Project overview map highlighting the three main deposits and the camp-mill facility

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7553/89966_bf82d5f4449958d1_004full.jpg

"We are pleased to have received the Class 3 Permit which will allow us to explore for the next 5 years. We are very grateful for the support we received from the Carcross/Tagish First Nations during the permitting process and are committed to leaving a positive legacy in the Yukon. Now that the 2021 Project drill program is underway, we are excited by the potential to grow the high-grade gold resources on the Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum deposits," stated Kevin Weston, CEO of Whitehorse Gold. "Additionally, our exploration teams will be investigating some of the numerous precious metal occurrences identified on our district-scale property which may lead to other discoveries."

COVID-19 Policy/Protocols:

Whitehorse Gold follows the guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of the Government of Yukon on the COVID-19 prevention and is taking precautionary measures to minimize the chance of a COVID-19 outbreak at its facilities. These include an Alternate Self Isolation Plan for workers from outside of the Yukon and conducting mandatory pre-site COVID-19 tests on site visitors, contractors and employees. It is through these measures that we strive to provide a safe workplace for those on site and local communities. Whitehorse Gold expects to update its COVID-19 protocols as required and recommended by the local authorities.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, Vice President of Exploration of Whitehorse Gold and Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11538) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

ABOUT WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 4.8 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold.

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.

signed "Kevin Weston"

Kevin Weston, CEO & Director

