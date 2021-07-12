New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2021) - Quipt Home Medical Corp. ("Quipt" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QIPT) (TSXV: QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, was recently the focus of an article by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The article describes Quipt Home Medical's emergence as a leader within the home medical device industry. As a result of the pandemic, home medical device requirements surged and Quipt Home Medical met the demand with its innovative subscription services and its novel platform technology, including the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) delivery process. Quipt Home Medical, is headquartered in Kentucky and in addition to supplying in-home monitoring equipment, provides daily and ambulatory aides, oxygen therapy, sleep apnea treatment, home ventilation, and respiratory equipment rentals across North America.

For more detailed information visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/quipt-home-medical-a-new-generation-medical-equipment-supplier/

Key Takeaways

Quipt Home Medical delivers nearly 250,000 pieces of equipment every year to a network of more than 17,000 referring physicians across the world. It operates on a subscription-based revenue model that provides initial equipment supply and implementation to thousands of patients every year.

Quipt's significant technological investment in its unique platform has allowed the company to offer exceptional services to its patients. This is a major differentiating factor between Quipt and its competitors. Quipt has also simplified the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) delivery process which in turn helped Quipt partner with a number of physicians over the last few years.

Quipt's Sleepwell re-supply program is expected to significantly reduce fulfilment errors and increase overall volumes. The company is currently obtaining $25 million from its re-supply subscription model and is expecting that it will increase to over $30 million with the Sleepwell program fully integrated.

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services, and making life easier for the patient.

There can be no assurance that any of the potential acquisitions in advanced negotiations will be completed as proposed or at all and no definitive agreements have been executed. Completion of any transaction will be subject to applicable directors, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking Statements

