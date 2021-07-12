

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Technology and engineering company Emerson (EMR) announced Monday an agreement to sell its Daniel Measurement and Control Business to Turnspire Capital Partners. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Daniel's ultrasonic flowmeter and fiscal transfer system businesses are not included in the transaction.



Daniel has been a global leader providing fiscal flow and energy measurement to the oil and gas industry for more than 85 years.



This sale demonstrates Emerson's strategic priority to focus its portfolio and management attention on data-rich, software-enabled technologies in diversified and high growth end markets.



The transaction is expected to close in Emerson's 2021 fiscal year and includes all of Daniel's brand rights, facilities, intellectual property and personnel. Emerson will work closely with Turnspire to ensure a smooth transition for customers and employees.



