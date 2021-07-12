Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
255% in nur 6 Monaten mit dem VC-Blockchain-Portfolio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DQZ3 ISIN: US2937121059 Ticker-Symbol: GV9 
Frankfurt
12.07.21
15:33 Uhr
37,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP37,400+0,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.