VTEX Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX, a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform provider for enterprise brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and expanding globally, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 19,000,000 Class A common shares. The offering consists of 13,876,702 Class A common shares offered by VTEX and 5,123,298 Class A common shares offered by VTEX's selling shareholders. VTEX also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of Class A common shares from VTEX. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 USD and $17.00 USD per Class A common share. VTEX intends to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "VTEX". The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering will be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

VTEX intends to use the net proceeds from the initial public offering for general corporate purposes. VTEX will receive no proceeds from the sale of Class A common shares by the selling shareholders.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as global coordinators for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley and Itaú BBA are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.

About VTEX

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality, and we are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

