Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica has licensed to STADA exclusive rights to market and sell ViruProtect (ColdZyme) in Vietnam. The agreement builds on the two companies' existing successful partnership to market ViruProtect, a medical device for treating and alleviating common colds, in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Extending the partnership will leverage Enyzmatica's technological expertise with STADA's substantial commercial footprint and sales and marketing infrastructure in Vietnam through its STADA Vietnam and Pymepharco subsidiaries.

Enzymatica AB and STADA are expanding their successful commercial partnership for ViruProtect to cover Vietnam. Under the terms of the extended partnership, Enzymatica will supply ViruProtect for STADA Vietnam to distribute and market in Vietnam through an extensive marketing and sales network. Through its STADA Vietnam and Pymepharco subsidiaries, STADA is among the 10 leading companies in Vietnam's pharmaceuticals sector, with nationwide coverage of both retail and hospital channels. With a growing portfolio of non-prescription brands, the company intends to become a top-five player in Vietnam's consumer healthcare market.

The agreement builds on the two companies' existing successful partnership to market ViruProtect, a medical device mouth spray for treating and alleviating common colds, in more than 40 countries worldwide. Following local registration, STADA intends to introduce ViruProtect in Vietnam next year.

"As a major investor in Vietnam's pharmaceutical sector for more than 20 years, STADA is ideally placed to bring this innovative product to consumers and pharmacists as a go-to-partner in Vietnam. By combining the introduction of STADA's international brands such as Natures Aid and Walmark food supplements with licensing partnerships for appealing products such as ViruProtect, STADA is increasingly offering Vietnam's pharmacists and consumers an attractive range of consumer healthcare brands they can trust", said Carsten Cron, STADA's Head of Emerging Markets.

Estimates value Vietnam's growing consumer healthcare market at around EUR 2 billion per year. Within the Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) category of primary care, pharynx supportive therapies generate annual sales of more than EUR 20 million. Through the innovative ViruProtect mouth spray, STADA intends to offer an attractive alternative to both oral topical or solution products as a pioneer in healthy ENT care for the Vietnamese public.

"With STADA's strong market position and high ambitions in Vietnam, we see good opportunities for ViruProtect to become a well-established brand in the cough & cold market," said Kristoffer Ahlerup, Commercial Director at Enzymatica.

ViruProtect - also marketed as ColdZyme in certain markets - is a class III medical device containing glycerol and the natural enzyme trypsin. In in vitro studies, the cold spray was effective against over 90 % of main cold-causing viruses[1]. Studies have shown that the spray can shorten the duration of common cold in comparison to placebo[2].

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about 30 markets on 3 continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of generics, specialty pharma and non-prescription consumer healthcare products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2020, STADA achieved group sales of EUR 3,010.3 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 713.3 million. As of 31 December 2020, STADA employed 12,301 people worldwide.

