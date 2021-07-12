Anzeige
Montag, 12.07.2021
PR Newswire
12.07.2021 | 15:52
43 Leser
Neonode Brings Contactless Touch to Smart Retail Kiosk Solution by MiTAC

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that it will deliver its Touch Sensor Modules (TSMs) to MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. (MCT) who has developed a contactless touch self-service kiosk solution with a 32 inch display featuring Neonode's TSMs. The contactless solution has been extensively tested and is now ready for wider promotion to MCT's global customer base.

MCT, part of MiTAC Holdings Group, is a fully integrated kiosk provider that has been looking for technology that brings safety to the kiosk interaction and found that the Neonode TSMs were the perfect fit. In cooperation with Neonode, MCT has successfully developed a non-contact touch solution for large-screen kiosks during the second quarter of 2021. The retrofit solution is built using multiple TSMs that are working in concert to enable contactless touch on larger kiosk displays.

"This solution by MiTAC is breaking new ground as it opens up for new kiosk segments with larger displays that we haven't addressed before. Further, it's suggestive to see how our contactless technology come into play in a context with sensor fusion and artificial intelligence and we look forward to growing our smart kiosk business with MiTAC," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

Steven Wen, GM of MiTAC Client Business Unit said "We strongly believe contactless touch is the future of kiosk interaction and thanks to Neonode's very capable TSMs we have been able to develop a high-performing yet economical solution. We are excited to start offering this solution, combining artificial intelligence and contactless touch, to our global customer base."

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-brings-contactless-touch-to-smart-retail-kiosk-solution-by-mitac,c3383576

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3383576/1443928.pdf

Neonode Brings Contactless Touch to Smart Retail Kiosk Solution by MiTAC

© 2021 PR Newswire
