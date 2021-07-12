Leading VR Fitness Company Teams with Major Indie International Music Labels

FitXR, the leading VR/AR fitness company, is delivering on its promise of bringing new and exciting music for its members to enjoy while working out in its virtual fitness club. To bring this musical experience to life, FitXR is working with major and indie labels to provide a constant stream of new tracks for its members to discover. To start, these labels and artists include:

Sony Music:

Calvin Harris Feel So Close

Musical Freedom:

Tiësto Wow

Tiësto My Whistle

Tiësto 7 Skies featuring Rebmoe My Frequency

Tiësto Swacq Party Time

Warner Music:

Anti-Up Sensational

Krystal Clear Neutron Dance

Sonny Fodera Ella Eyre Wired

Cloonee Sun Goes Down

Magician featuring Years&Years Sunlight

Obskur Bayside

For A FoolO Storm Queen (Clapstone Remix)

Franky Rozardo Joe Goddard No Judgment

Ba:sen In Deep We Trust

Eyes on Fire Blue Foundation (Michael Bibi Remix)

Duo Sam Gellaitry

Spinnin' Records:

Tujamo Sidney Samson Riverside (Reloaded)

Bingo Players Rattle

Will Sparks Danny Avila Fat Beat

Defected:

Ashbah Devotion

Saison featuring Leon Lincoln The Last Time (Qubiko Remix)

Qubiko U R, Set Me Free

John Summit Deep End

ATFC Dazzle

Audiojack Stay Glued (FCL Weemix Edit)

Gerd Work Da Tool

G. Logan How We Did (Friend Within Vocal Remix)

Human Movement Help A Brother Out

Martin Badder See It Through My Eyes

Eli Brown Better When

Royal-T Clouds

Sonny Fodera featuring Amber Jolene Hold It Down

Gershon Jackson Hands Together

Kings Of Tomorrow featuring April Let Me Tell You Something (Sandy Rivera C. Castell's Remix)

Angelo Ferreri I'm Talking To You

DJ Dove Illusions (NY Stomp Tribute Mix)

Emanuel Satie Your Body

Human Life In It Together

Kiddy Smile Teardrops In The Box

Circus Records

Flux Pavilion I Got Something

Armada Records

Hospital Records

FitXR also recognizes that not all good music comes from those already signed to major and indie labels and intends to develop FitXR as a platform to give emerging artists the opportunity to showcase their music to a larger audience. The company plans to source new music for its workout classes from unsigned artists via an online submission process on the FitXR website.

"We're so pleased to join forces with these music labels as we embark on our journey to curate new and exciting class tracks for workouts in our Box, HIIT and Dance Studios," said Sam Cole, Co-Founder and CEO of FitXR. "Like so many other facets of our virtual fitness club, we've taken a cue from the group fitness class environment where you're often introduced to new music you find interesting. As we know how important music is to keep us energized when exercising, we hope our members are inspired by the new songs featured from both these new and established artists."

FitXR recently announced major content updates to its virtual fitness club, now offering Multiplayer workouts, new daily classes and access to a full library of on-demand classes. FitXR also launched a new HIIT studio featuring highly competitive High-Intensity Interval Training classes delivering more variety to FitXR and an even more holistic workout experience. FitXR membership is available on the Oculus Quest for $9.99 a month.

