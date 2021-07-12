Scientists demonstrated a perovskite-silicon tandem cell that reached 27% conversion efficiency. Though higher tandem cell efficiencies have been achieved, this represents a big jump in efficiency for those utilizing n-i-p architecture, which previously had not surpassed 22%.Standalone perovskite solar cells have made rapid progress in terms of efficiency, with several research devices performing at 25% or better. Many of the best performing devices to date have utilized an n-type, or n-i-p, cell architecture for the perovskite layer. When it comes to fabricating tandem devices that combine perovskites ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...