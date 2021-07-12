

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Wireless technology innovator Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) on Monday said it appointed Don McGuire as its new chief marketing officer (CMO) with immediate effect, replacing Penny Baldwin , who will continue to be in an advisory role until retirement later in the year.



McGuire joined Qualcomm in 2016 as vice president of Global Product Marketing and was promoted to senior vice president last year with responsibility for Snapdragon marketing. McGuire is credited with launching innovative marketing campaigns, for redefining the strategic approach to product marketing and for collaborative partnerships that brought the most cutting-edge products to market, including the latest in 5G technologies.



His 25- year long experience spanned the service provider, device OEM, content / applications, and semiconductor industries. Prior to Qualcomm, McGuire was associated with Intel's global marketing strategy and campaigns.



