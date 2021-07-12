Anzeige
Capita plc - Merger of Education Software Solutions and ParentPay

Capita plc - Merger of Education Software Solutions and ParentPay

PR Newswire

London, July 12

Capita plc

Merger of Education Software Solutions and ParentPay

This announcement contains inside information

12 July 2021

The Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') has today approved the merger of Education Software Solutions ('ESS') with ParentPay (Holdings) Limited ('ParentPay').

ESS was acquired by Tiger UK Bidco Limited, a newly formed company established by funds advised by Montagu Private Equity ('Montagu') from Capita plc (Capita) on 2 February 2021, with the intention of merging the business with ParentPay once the CMA had given its approval.

As previously announced, as a result of this approval Montagu will pay Capita deferred consideration of £45m. Capita expects to receive this payment on or before 26 July 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions.

Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

Ends

© 2021 PR Newswire
