DIMAYOR Names Stats Perform as Official Data Partner

Multi-Year Deal Gives Stats Perform Official Rights to Collect and Distribute Match Data to Media and Technology Partners

LONDON and BOGOTA, Colombia, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIMAYOR (Colombia Official League) has agreed to a new extended partnership with Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, as its official data provider. The new three-year deal will see Stats Perform collect and manage Opta data from the Primera División, Second Division and Domestic Cup.

Stats Perform's Opta data will support DIMAYOR and their partners in creating unique experiences for their audiences across media, brands and sponsors. DIMAYOR 's continued alignment with Stats Perform reinforces the professional league's commitment to ensuring that media and technology partners covering the competitions are provided with the highest quality data to bring every match to life for fans around the world.

Detailed data will be delivered through an extensive range of Opta data feeds, with Stats Perform's highly visual, easily customisable widgets providing data-powered solutions for use across digital and social platforms, before, during and after the action.

Opta data and statistics will power DIMYOR's social channels, where they will help determine the week's top performing players (for the team of the week) and inform and empower fans.

Extensive preview and post-match packs will be made for the clubs and media ahead of all Primera División matches using Opta data. These packs serve a variety of functions, including the production of data-driven match previews or to support broadcast operations and commentators.

Innovation continues to be at the forefront of every Stats Perform partnership, with the artificial intelligence (AI) and data science teams building on the company's established advanced metrics to elevate media analysis and fan engagement, including Expected Goals (xG), Expected Assists (xA), Sequences, Playing Styles, Possession Chains and more. Using industry-leading AI and machine learning, and delivered through their global sales network, Stats Perform will continue to bring rich data insights and storytelling to enhance the way football is understood and experienced.

Stats Perform is committed to growing Columbia's competitions in South America and globally through data, content, and distribution. This deal is yet another milestone in Stats Perform's commitment to supporting the expansion of the sport across the globe, with the company already holding partnerships with the Premier League, CONMEBOL, LPF Argentina, La Liga, MLS, U.S. Soccer and the Eredivisie.

Alex Rice, Chief Rights Officer, Stats Perform, said: "We're delighted to announce that we will be extending and expanding our partnership with DIMAYOR as Columbia's Official Data Partner. We look forward to working closely with the leagues to deliver the best quality data, giving the competition control of their data rights and access to Stats Perform's expertise and sales network."

Fernando Jaramillo, President of DIMAYOR Colombia, said: "We can say we have the biggest data company to know the performance of all our competitions and those who are part of them. DIMAYOR has been working with Stats Perform's Opta data for the last 4 years and thanks to the excellent results, quality of services and their vast coverage of our competitions we have been able to move forward with the clubs' performances, create programmes such as DIMAYOR INNOVA and better understand and take advantage of the data just as other big leagues do. It is a pleasure to have this global agreement with Stats Perform."

