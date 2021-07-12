Introducing: Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick

BITE BEAUTY PUT CLEAN LIPSTICK ON THE MAP. NOW, WE'RE BACK WITH BRAND NEW CLEAN INNOVATION.

GET UP. GET DRESSED. MAKE POWER MOVES IN CRAVE-WORTHY CLEAN LIPSTICK.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT IT IS

Meet Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick, BITE's much-anticipated new clean lipstick collection, nearly three years in the making. Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick is a clean, vegan, hydrating matte formula made with nourishing cocoa butter that gives instant bold color. The vibrant soft matte finish is luxuriously nourishing, and offers creamy, comfortable wear in 20 crave-worthy shades- from necessary nudes to iconic reds and bold berries.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8910251-bite-beauty-power-move-soft-matte-lipstick/

WHAT'S IN IT

All Bite products are made with superfoods that are rich in the stuff your skin craves. Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick is no different.

Nourishing cocoa butter helps lock in moisture and condition lips, while a combination of tapioca pearls and fatty acid waxes create the velvety matte finish and soft blurring effect.

WHY YOU NEED IT

Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick applies evenly and easily with smooth glide to give color payoff that speaks for itself. The fade and feather-resistant formula provides lasting lightweight wear.

BITE Beauty Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick (£25 GBP) will be available online at boots.com and feelunique.com on July 9, 2021 and in-store at select Boots UK locations August 9, 2021.

About BITE Beauty:

BITE creates clean, high-performance beauty. Clean to us means: vegan, gluten-free and fuelled by skin-loving superfoods (aka nature's overachievers). We harness the power of ingredients that are rich in the stuff your skin craves-antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and more-to deliver vivid color, sensorial textures and products that make you look and feel damn good. BITE Beauty launched in 2011 and was acquired in 2014 by KENDO, LVMH's beauty brand incubator.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global power- houses. The portfolio consists of BITE Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, and KVD Beauty. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.