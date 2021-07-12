

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wildfires are raging in the western part of the United States as the region is experiencing extreme temperatures in the third heat wave of the summer.



Several cities recorded all time-high triple-digit temperatures.



Death Valley in California measured 130-degrees Fahrenheit (54 Celsius), which is one of the hottest places in the world.



Around 30 million people are under excessive heat warnings and advisories. People have been advised to drink lot of water and stay indoor, preferably in air-conditioned buildings.



A wildfire emergency is already in place in Idaho.



Two firefighters who were responding to a blaze in Arizona died when their aircraft crashed on Saturday.



The National Weather Service forecast that heat wave will continue to hit much of the western U.S. through early this week. The region will gradually return to more seasonal temperatures by later in the week.



However, excessive heat warnings remain in effect from California to Utah.



Some additional record highs are likely to be recorded on Monday, according to the weather agency.



The overnight low temperatures are failing to drop below the lower 90s for the normally warmer locations of the Desert Southwest.



NWS said that 'some localized relief' from the extreme heat can be expected in the form of monsoon showers and storms later this week across portions of Arizona and New Mexico.



It also warned that some of these storms will produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding in some areas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

