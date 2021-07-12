- (PLX AI) - Ocean Yield Q2 EBITDA USD 45.2 million vs. estimate USD 43 million.
|OCEAN YIELD: Second Quarter and first half year results 2021
|Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Ocean Yield ASA
|Ocean Yield Q2 Net Income USD 26.2 Million
|Ocean Yield Acquires Stake in Dual Fuel Container Vessel
|OCEAN YIELD: Invitation to webcast of Q2 2021 results
