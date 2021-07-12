Anzeige
12.07.2021
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 12

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMEISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited113.50GG00B90J5Z959th July 2021

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 2ndJuly 2021

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date 12thJuly 2021

