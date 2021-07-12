Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
19,355 shares
- 270,935.67
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 706
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 705
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 76,603 shares for 926,491.56
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 75,802 shares for 958,751.11
As a reminder
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
18,554 shares
- 239,450.07
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 560
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 587
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 64,075 shares for 532,909.06
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 68,919 shares for 598,688.89
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 200,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in
EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in
EUR
|Total
706
76,603
926,491.56
705
75,802
958,751.11
|04/01/2021
4
200
2,120.00
20
2,200
23,804.00
|05/01/2021
9
800
8,632.00
80
9,600
124,032.00
|06/01/2021
35
3,600
45,216.00
|08/01/2021
2
200
2,900.00
53
6,400
100,352.00
|11/01/2021
8
1,200
17,280.00
|12/01/2021
6
600
8,580.00
|13/01/2021
17
1,000
13,940.00
6
800
12,120.00
|14/01/2021
5
600
8,460.00
|15/01/2021
4
600
8,460.00
|18/01/2021
11
1,600
24,240.00
|19/01/2021
2
400
5,900.00
|20/01/2021
3
400
6,380.00
19
2,800
44,940.00
|21/01/2021
8
800
12,520.00
|22/01/2021
33
3,800
56,430.00
22
1,461
22,017.27
|25/01/2021
24
2,600
36,582.00
11
1,138
16,148.22
|26/01/2021
32
3,600
49,176.00
22
2,600
36,348.00
|27/01/2021
5
600
8,040.00
|28/01/2021
7
1,000
13,000.00
8
600
7,980.00
|29/01/2021
2
400
5,260.00
17
2,000
27,240.00
|01/02/2021
1
75
1,035.00
4
400
5,660.00
|02/02/2021
1
200
2,860.00
|03/02/2021
11
1,725
23,787.75
3
400
5,792.00
|04/02/2021
8
1,000
13,780.00
16
1,654
23,172.54
|05/02/2021
3
600
8,220.00
4
346
4,802.48
|08/02/2021
5
600
8,178.00
8
800
11,080.00
|09/02/2021
5
600
8,160.00
|10/02/2021
3
600
8,082.00
6
404
5,534.80
|11/02/2021
23
2,600
33,280.00
15
1,396
18,203.84
|12/02/2021
7
1,000
13,010.00
9
1,200
15,816.00
|15/02/2021
2
235
3,052.65
13
1,000
13,240.00
|16/02/2021
6
765
10,174.50
9
1,000
13,600.00
|17/02/2021
1
1
13.60
4
600
8,220.00
|18/02/2021
20
1,199
16,006.65
|19/02/2021
12
1,200
15,360.00
1
200
2,620.00
|22/02/2021
21
1,800
21,852.00
5
454
5,579.66
|23/02/2021
19
2,200
25,542.00
22
1,580
18,754.60
|24/02/2021
7
600
7,080.00
8
966
11,534.04
|25/02/2021
3
400
4,660.00
2
201
2,371.80
|26/02/2021
11
1,200
13,812.00
10
1,000
11,800.00
|01/03/2021
2
201
2,371.80
5
649
7,736.08
|02/03/2021
8
400
4,732.00
2
350
4,235.00
|03/03/2021
9
778
9,048.14
1
200
2,380.00
|04/03/2021
7
821
9,285.51
5
406
4,648.70
|05/03/2021
20
1,800
19,746.00
7
994
11,033.40
|08/03/2021
5
800
8,880.00
12
1,600
18,208.00
|09/03/2021
5
243
2,716.74
15
1,200
13,980.00
|10/03/2021
4
757
8,962.88
8
1,000
12,040.00
|11/03/2021
5
600
7,080.00
2
200
2,420.00
|12/03/2021
3
201
2,331.60
5
600
7,158.00
|15/03/2021
3
399
4,728.15
7
400
4,828.00
|16/03/2021
1
200
2,420.00
|17/03/2021
8
600
7,080.00
|18/03/2021
4
400
4,780.00
|19/03/2021
6
1,000
11,600.00
5
600
7,050.00
|22/03/2021
9
1,200
13,620.00
|23/03/2021
14
1,000
11,530.00
|24/03/2021
4
400
4,580.00
|25/03/2021
10
1,000
11,160.00
2
204
2,325.60
|26/03/2021
6
600
6,960.00
11
2,196
25,715.16
|30/03/2021
1
200
2,300.00
|31/03/2021
3
200
2,290.00
|01/04/2021
2
400
4,580.00
|06/04/2021
6
400
4,500.00
|07/04/2021
2
400
4,420.00
|08/04/2021
2
400
4,340.00
3
200
2,200.00
|12/04/2021
10
1,000
10,600.00
14
800
8,616.00
|13/04/2021
5
200
2,140.00
3
400
4,380.00
|15/04/2021
2
400
4,300.00
|16/04/2021
6
400
4,220.00
|19/04/2021
1
200
2,160.00
11
1,000
10,880.00
|20/04/2021
9
800
8,952.00
10
1,400
15,834.00
|21/04/2021
9
979
10,710.26
4
474
5,247.18
|22/04/2021
2
221
2,389.01
|23/04/2021
3
200
2,140.00
|26/04/2021
3
200
2,120.00
7
726
7,964.22
|27/04/2021
6
600
6,480.00
|28/04/2021
4
400
4,380.00
|29/04/2021
5
1,000
10,800.00
2
400
4,460.00
|30/04/2021
3
400
4,340.00
|03/05/2021
7
600
6,420.00
2
400
4,360.00
|04/05/2021
6
800
8,360.00
|05/05/2021
3
400
4,220.00
|06/05/2021
6
600
6,180.00
3
200
2,080.00
|07/05/2021
1
200
2,060.00
1
200
2,100.00
|10/05/2021
8
800
8,040.00
3
200
2,020.00
|11/05/2021
7
554
5,434.74
1
41
410.00
|12/05/2021
2
246
2,366.52
16
1,159
11,671.13
|13/05/2021
6
800
7,944.00
2
248
2,484.96
|14/05/2021
5
552
5,635.92
|17/05/2021
1
200
2,020.00
4
200
2,080.00
|18/05/2021
4
1,000
10,250.00
|19/05/2021
4
200
2,000.00
1
1
10.30
|20/05/2021
2
201
2,050.20
1
1
10.24
|21/05/2021
8
801
8,138.16
1
1
10.20
|24/05/2021
4
46
460.00
|25/05/2021
3
154
1,540.00
1
200
2,040.00
|26/05/2021
1
200
2,040.00
6
799
8,325.58
|27/05/2021
16
1,800
19,242.00
|28/05/2021
3
200
2,200.00
14
1,800
20,088.00
|31/05/2021
4
400
4,500.00
4
277
3,193.81
|01/06/2021
8
876
9,574.68
|02/06/2021
12
924
9,683.52
|04/06/2021
1
200
2,040.00
1
1
10.60
|07/06/2021
2
200
2,020.00
|08/06/2021
4
400
3,980.00
1
122
1,232.20
|10/06/2021
1
200
1,980.00
|11/06/2021
8
400
4,060.00
|14/06/2021
2
203
2,030.00
|15/06/2021
6
597
5,970.00
4
600
6,198.00
|16/06/2021
8
1,400
13,440.00
5
657
6,379.47
|18/06/2021
4
600
5,640.00
|21/06/2021
6
1,000
9,000.00
|22/06/2021
5
600
5,160.00
|24/06/2021
6
343
3,114.44
|25/06/2021
9
600
5,580.00
|28/06/2021
1
200
1,894.00
5
800
7,664.00
|29/06/2021
3
201
1,909.50
6
401
3,877.67
|30/06/2021
1
200
1,880.00
MEDINCELL
Public limited company with a capital of 221 683.48
Registered office: 3 rue des Frères Lumière 34830 Jacou
444 606 750 R.C.S. on the Montpellier Trade and Companies Register
