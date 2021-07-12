Regulatory News:

After being included in the top 10 in 2019, Claranova (Paris:CLA) confirms its status as a technology leader by moving up to 5th place in this year's Truffle 100 ranking of France's most important independent software vendors (ISVs). By gaining two places this year, Claranova registered the most important increase in the top 10 of the sector's leading companies.

Created by the private equity firm, Truffle Capital, and the research and consulting firm, Teknowlogy, the Truffle 100 is the de facto benchmark for the French software publishing industry, promoting the sector's vitality, job and value creation and innovation.

With revenue for FY 2019-2020 of €409 million, up from €262 million in the prior period, Claranova is gaining ground on the sector's long-standing market leaders like Cegid, Murex, Sopra Steria, and Dassault Système, illustrating the significant growth potential of its businesses, most of which were launched just five years ago. Claranova in addition stands in this ranking as the only company in the top hundred focused on the B2C1 segment. With tens of millions of users in more than 15 countries (95% of revenue from outside France), and a highly diversified business mix, Claranova's development reflects a global approach to the world of technology which is a major source of resilience for a sector in constant transformation.

Within an overall French market that grew 4.3% in 2020 (with sales lower for one third of the companies in the top 100), Claranova achieved growth of 56%, including 22% at constant consolidation scope for FY 2019-2020. This performance was renewed in the first nine months of FY 2020-2021, with €373 million in revenue (+28%), and is expected to continue in the years ahead with Claranova targeting annual revenue of €700 million and an EBITDA margin of 10%2 for 2023.

To consult the complete list of companies included in the 2021 edition of the Truffle 100: https://www.truffle100.fr/2021.html

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global technology company, home of digital brands and services acclaimed by millions of users across the world. With average annual growth of more than 45% over the last three years and revenue of 409 million euros in FY 2019-2020, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 700+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 B2C or Business-to-Consumer refers to the process where businesses sell products and services directly to individual consumers.

2 EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

CODES

Ticker:? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005425/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com