Increased sharing of innovation and know-how

Breakthrough DSG embedded dental product expected in 2022

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today the strengthening of its strategic partnership with ConfiDent ABC. This expanded agreement allows for the exchange and sharing of new intellectual property beyond the use of DSG technology in the field of dental implantology. It materializes the progress achieved by ConfiDent ABC and SpineGuard since the start of their collaboration in 2017.

Stéphane Bette, co-founder and Deputy CEO of SpineGuard, said: "In working hand in hand with ConfiDent, we realized that both companies were working on developing technologies that could be mutually beneficial. We decided to build-up on the successful collaboration so far and create an optimal environment for cross-fertilization and exploitation of technical concepts, IP, research and know-how in our respective fields of focus. We are very excited by the breakthrough products that ConfiDent is preparing for the dental implantology market, embedding DSG, and that represent for both companies a huge potential for growth. We are willing to further encourage their progress by giving them access to additional SpineGuard technology that will bring even more clinical value in this market, and we are happy to receive from ConfiDent technical innovations that will be integrated into future products of SpineGuard in spine and beyond. It is a true win-win situation."

Ron Askayo, CEO of ConfiDent ABC, adds: "We're delighted to take our successful cooperation with SpineGuard to the next level through the development of a groundbreaking dental drill adapter, SafeDrill, which will enable many dentists to enter the implant field and carry out implants with predictable and accurate results. Dentists will receive real-time feedback from the DSG technology during the cutting process to maximize the bone potential and reduce the risk of neurological and sinus complications. This smart sensing tool will transform high-end dental implant surgery into a safe and affordable mass-market procedure that can be carried out by every dentist. We anticipate that SafeDrill will become an essential tool in dental surgeries, greatly simplifying implant procedures with no change in work habits.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

About ConfiDent ABC

Founded in 2017, ConfiDent ABC Ltd. is a spin-off of Adin Dental Implant System Ltd. a worldwide leader in the design, development and manufacture of dental implant solutions. ConfiDent ABC focuses on real-time guidance for the placement of dental implants, based on the breakthrough technology of SpineGuard. The company aims to transform implant surgeries into safe, simple and predictable procedures which save time, increase accuracy and reduce risk.

Disclaimer

