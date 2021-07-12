Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE, PEA-PME eligible), an innovative healthtech company with its leading edge high-tech echotherapy platform, today announces its sales revenues for the first half of 2021.

Theraclion on its way to recover pre Covid performances

After several months of lockdown and suspension of non-urgent medical treatments due to the global health crisis, Theraclion's commercial activity has resumed. Intensified efforts have been dedicated to the sales of systems and services. As a result, 4 systems (including 3 second hand) were sold against 0 in 2020 and services have increased by 25%. In the first half of 2021,Theraclion SA achieved a turnover of 885 K a fivefold increase on 2020 on its way to recover the level of activities in the pre Covid period.

Half year revenue/K€ S1 2021 S1 2020 Variation Sales of systems 659 na Sales of consumables 131 93 41% Sales of services 95 76 25% Total sales Theraclion SA 885 169 424% Out of which Thyroid and Breast 811 136 496% Out of which Varicose Veins 74 33 125%

Getting ready for a successful second semester with a solid strategy

Theraclion is now reaching a new level of technological maturity with the development of SONOVEIN S. This new system allow doctors to treat at least twice as fast the patients for the non-invasive treatment of varicose veins. On ECHOPULSE platform, a phase 2 investigation is underway in partnership with the cancer centre of University of Virginia (United States) for patients with stage 1, 2 3 invasive breast cancer using the combination with immuno-therapy an chemio-therapy.

Vascular physicians have shown interest in SONOVEIN S, the last generation of SONOVEIN. Theraclion is now aiming at the opening of new treatment sites in Europe and Asia and is making progress in the submission of SONOVEIN to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

Theraclion has recently announced a reinforced Board of Directors. On the back of the strong potential of Theraclion, Bernard Sabrier and Unigestion acting on their own behalf, have increased their position and own now more than 20% of the company. The reinforced governance has lead to a strong strategy for the development of the company.

Theraclion has developed an extensive research plan to further advance conventional treatments approaches, enhance surgical protocols and improve clinical outcomes. Its evolving platform is creating an environment without scalpels, scars and stress.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is an innovative healthtech company which is evolving therapeutic interventions with extracorporeal solutions enabling to mitigate perioperative structures and reducing patient burden. Its leading edge high-tech echotherapy platform is currently approved in the treatment of non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules with ECHOPULSE. Additionally, SONOVEIN is the only non-invasive ablation therapy for varicose veins, allowing treatment without catheters, chemical injections, incisions, nor operating rooms.

This advanced ablation platform couples high-intensity focused ultrasound, detailed ultrasound medical imaging, and advanced data learning. For practitioners, this provides high-level handling precision, unsurpassed ease of use, intelligent AI guidance and opens continuous learning capability earlier treatment opportunities otherwise delayed and world wide replicability.

Located in Greater Paris, Theraclion has over half of its 25-strong team dedicated to R&D and clinical trials.

For more information, please visit the Theraclion website: www.theraclion.com and the patient site: https://echotherapie.com/echotherapy/

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

