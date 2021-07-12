HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): Adamo Screnci appointed Deputy CEO

Adamo Screnci appointed Deputy CEO

Grenoble, July 12, 2021 - Following today's Board meeting, HRS , a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, announces the appointment of Adamo Screnci as Deputy CEO of the Company, which he will join on September 1, 2021.

OVER 15 YEARS' EXPERIENCE IN THE HYDROGEN DEVELOPMENT SECTOR

A graduate of the Grenoble Institute of Technology and INSEAD, Adamo Screnci held a number of management positions before joining Air Liquide in 2000, where he developed an interest in hydrogen. He was appointed Vice-President Sales and Marketing and Executive Committee member in the Advanced Technologies division.

Convinced of the importance of the role played by hydrogen in the construction of a decarbonized world, he joined McPhy during its early days in 2009. He contributed to all phases of the start-up's development before becoming Deputy CEO in 2015. In 2017, he joined German group Thyssenkrupp as global head of business development for green hydrogen and decarbonization, where he established the group as a key player in the decarbonization and hydrogen sector. In 2020, he took over the reins of the Hydrogen division of TotalEnergies, carrying out numerous projects alongside some of the industry's leading players before joining HRS.

Adamo Screnci has also been involved in various key organizations in the global development of the hydrogen sector:

2015 - Vice President of the Strategic Committee of the Italian Association for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells;

2017 - Vice President, Industrial Innovation & International at Fondation E5T;

2018 - Advisor to the Organizing Committee of the Hydrogen Vehicle Fuel Cell Congress (China);

2021 - Board member of the Dii Desert Energy MENA Hydrogen Alliance.

With over 30 years' experience working for major international groups and start-ups, he has contributed to the development of new markets, the signing of global alliances and the creation of key players, combining commercial growth and economic sense. Adamo Screnci will take up his role as Deputy CEO of HRS on September 1, 2021.

Backed by operational and commercial results that are fully in line with its IPO roadmap, HRS is ideally positioned to reach all its short and medium-term objectives, making the Company a genuine European leader in hydrogen refueling stations.

Hassen Rachedi, Founding Chairman & CEO, said: "We are delighted to welcome Adamo Screnci among the management team at HRS, a global leader in the development of the hydrogen sector committed to energy transition for many years. He brings with him his knowledge of key hydrogen ecosystem players coupled with extensive operational, commercial and executive management expertise. We share the same strategic vision and goal of making HRS the European leader in hydrogen refueling stations."

Adamo Screnci, Deputy CEO, said: "I'm thrilled to join HRS, which over many years has developed unrivaled expertise and technological proficiency in hydrogen refueling stations and now boasts one of the most advanced offerings on the market. Investment in infrastructure is key to the development of hydrogen-based mobility. HRS is in a position of great strength and I am convinced of our capacity to become a leading player in the French and European market."

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refuelling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks. The Company posted 2019-2020 revenue of €2.6 million. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 34 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 94 Press Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne Catherine BONJOUR

acbonjour@actus.fr

Tel. +33 1 53 67 36 93

