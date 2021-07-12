Anzeige
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction -2-

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 
12-Jul-2021 / 19:50 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Director/PDMR Transaction 
 
 
Moscow, Russia - 12 July 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and 
persons closely associated with them 
 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Ms. Anna Belova 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 31.80        366,194 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      366,194 shares 
       Price                            RUB 11,644,969.20 
                                     July 9, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Vladimir Evtushenkov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chairman of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 31.80        366,194 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      366,194 shares 
       Price                            RUB 11,644,969.20 
                                     July 9, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Felix Evtushenkov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Member of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 31.80        366,194 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      366,194 shares 
       Price                            RUB 11,644,969.20 
                                     July 9, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Dr. Ron Sommer 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Member of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 31.80        391,823 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      391,823 shares 
       Price                            RUB 12,459,971.40 
                                     July 9, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Roger Munnings 
2.      Reason for the notification

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction -2- 

a)      Position/status                       Member of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 31.80        391,823 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      391,823 shares 
       Price                            RUB 12,459,971.40 
                                     July 9, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     President and CEO 
a)      Position/status                       Chairman of the Management Board 
                                     Member of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 31.80        366,194 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      366,194 shares 
       Price                            RUB 11,644,969.20 
                                     July 9, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Anatoly Chubais 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Member of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 31.80        366,194 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      366,194 shares 
       Price                            RUB 11,644,969.20 
                                     July 9, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Mikhail Shamolin 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Member of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 31.80        366,194 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      366,194 shares 
       Price                            RUB 11,644,969.20 
                                     July 9, 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Etienne Schneider 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Member of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
