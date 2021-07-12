Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction -2

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 12-Jul-2021 / 19:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director/PDMR Transaction Moscow, Russia - 12 July 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms. Anna Belova 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 31.80 366,194 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 366,194 shares Price RUB 11,644,969.20 July 9, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Evtushenkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 31.80 366,194 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 366,194 shares Price RUB 11,644,969.20 July 9, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Felix Evtushenkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 31.80 366,194 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 366,194 shares Price RUB 11,644,969.20 July 9, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr. Ron Sommer 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 31.80 391,823 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 391,823 shares Price RUB 12,459,971.40 July 9, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Roger Munnings 2. Reason for the notification

July 12, 2021 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 31.80 391,823 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 391,823 shares Price RUB 12,459,971.40 July 9, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov 2. Reason for the notification President and CEO a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 31.80 366,194 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 366,194 shares Price RUB 11,644,969.20 July 9, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Anatoly Chubais 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 31.80 366,194 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 366,194 shares Price RUB 11,644,969.20 July 9, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Mikhail Shamolin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Purchase of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 31.80 366,194 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 366,194 shares Price RUB 11,644,969.20 July 9, 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) f) Place of the transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Etienne Schneider 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI

