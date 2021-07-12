

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After revealing average demand for this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes earlier in the day, the Treasury Department announced Monday afternoon that this month's auction of $38 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted average demand.



The Treasury said the ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.371 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $38 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.497 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the result of its auction of $24 worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday.



