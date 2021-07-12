DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB)
on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 2 July 2021 until and including 09 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:
