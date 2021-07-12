Anzeige
WKN: A2PZ44 ISIN: US89846A2078 Ticker-Symbol: 4E4 
Tradegate
12.07.21
08:11 Uhr
4,840 Euro
-0,040
-0,82 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
12.07.2021 | 22:44
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trxade Group, Inc.: TRxADE HEALTH to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, July 26th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS) a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will release financial results for the second quarter 2021, after market close on July 26, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss TRxADE HEALTH's second quarter 2021 financial results. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants.

To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Monday, July 26, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878
Conference ID: 13720923
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145434

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through August 26, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13720923. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the TRxADE HEALTH website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,100+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For info on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Investor Relations:
Lucas Zimmerman
Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MEDS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: TRxADE Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654993/TRxADE-HEALTH-to-Report-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-on-Monday-July-26th-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time

