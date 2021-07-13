

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) agreed to acquire a security software maker RiskIQ to strengthen cybersecurity of digital transformation and hybrid work. It did not disclose terms of the deal.



The deal could help Microsoft expand its security business.



RiskIQ said it is joining Microsoft to extend and accelerate its reach and impact and are more committed than ever to executing its mission. It will work closely with its customers as it integrates RiskIQ's complementary data and solutions with Microsoft's Security portfolio to enable best-in-class solution attack surface visibility, threat detection, and response.



San Francisco-based RiskIQ, founded in 2009, makes cloud software for detecting security threats, helping clients understand where and how they can be attacked on complex webs of corporate networks and devices.



Over the weekend Bloomberg reported that Microsoft agreed to acquire RiskIQ for more than $500 million in cash.



