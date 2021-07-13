- (PLX AI) - Bufab Q2 orders SEK 1,526 million.
- • Q2 revenue SEK 1,431 million vs. estimate SEK 1,357 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 124 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 3.18
- • Q2 organic growth 44%
