- (PLX AI) - Gerresheimer second-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations.
- • The company kept its full-year outlook unchanged
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 85 million vs estimate EUR 80 million
- • Q2 revenue EUR 377 million vs estimate EUR 375 million
- • Outlook for 2021: revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% and 23%, and adjusted earnings per share to improve by around 10%
- • Medium term outlook: revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range, adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23%, and adjusted earnings per share to improve by at least 10% per year
