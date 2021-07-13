CM.com Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Next-level Conversational Experiences with Its Conversational AI Cloud

By combining rule-based and AI technologies, DigitalCX provides highly effective services that enrich both the user and employee experience

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European conversational AI market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CM.com with the 2021 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. CM.com's Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) combines messaging and voice channels, chatbots, and innovative payment methods to help end-user organizations enhance their customer services and sales conversions. Its proprietary cloud-based conversational AI solution, DigitalCX, enables fully automated, self-learning, and human-like dialogues between organizations and their customers. The company backed its solution development with the strategic acquisition of CX Company to gain advanced customer engagement capabilities and opportunities to cross-sell.

"CM.com's focus on practicality and efficiency is evident in its conversational user interface (UI), which is designed with real conversations in mind to enable human-like experiences and execute commands and transactions effectively. The outstanding conversational capability of the solution greatly augments its intelligence and applicability," said Federico Teveles, Research Analyst. "Today, CM.com chatbots can be applied to diverse customer operations, including payments, customer services, sales, supply chain and inventory, notifications, and knowledge management across almost any digital channel and device."

DigitalCX provides a unique and intuitive drag and drop platform that enables organizations with no coding experience to create an enterprise-grade chatbot easily. Its practical interface helps train editors in a day and become fully familiarized with the features in a week. It also allows them to handle daily management, reporting, and maintenance tasks, which reduces the total cost of ownership for the business. It supplements this value proposition with end-to-end customer care, including messaging, voice, payments, contract sign, user authentication, number verifier, and ticketing. By combining corporate-grade chatbots with these complementary tools, DigitalCX provides organizations a unified view of the customer journey and customer data sets that can deliver actionable insights.

Acknowledging the business value delivered by rich self-service solutions, DigitalCX adopted an AI-centric strategy to resolve customer queries more effectively. DigitalCX offers an advanced learning system that uses rules with auto answers, fuzzy engine, and live learning from live chat. These best-in-class learning competencies ensure continuous, automatic platform self-optimization. Overall, the integration of the payments systems and chatbots gives CM.com a valuable competitive advantage.

"CM.com is becoming a leading force behind the transformation of the global CX ecosystem. DigitalCX helps end-user organizations shift operations to a mobile environment and enables secure online payment transactions. Its innovative chatbot-based payment system generates cost reductions and CX enhancements, enabling organizations to create stronger bonds with their customers and meet the demands of digitally savvy shoppers," noted Teveles. "By placing performance value and creativity at the core of its product development strategy, CM.com has positioned itself as a future-ready technology partner to several industries."

