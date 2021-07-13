

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer prices for June. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.3 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it retreated against the greenback, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.01 against the yen, 1.0855 against the franc, 0.8542 against the pound and 1.1862 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



