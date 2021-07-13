- (PLX AI) - Bulten Q2 sales SEK 910 million vs. estimate SEK 988 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 6%
- • Q2 net income SEK 38 million
- • Q2 orders SEK 947 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.8
