- (PLX AI) - New Wave Q2 EBIT SEK 241 million.
- • Q2 sales SEK 1,487 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|12,760
|13,180
|09:33
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:39
|New Wave Group Q2 Net Income SEK 188 Million
|(PLX AI) - New Wave Q2 EBIT SEK 241 million.• Q2 sales SEK 1,487 million
► Artikel lesen
|08:36
|New Wave Group's profit for the second quarter substantially exceeds market expectations
|19.05.
|Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)
|27.04.
|INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2021 NEW WAVE GROUP AB
|16.04.
|New Wave Group's profit for the first quarter substantially exceeds market expectations
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NEW WAVE GROUP AB
|12,140
|+7,82 %