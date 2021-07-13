Tech Mahindra's Digital Transformation expertise recognized with client-validated success stories

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services announced that it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with five 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards

Tech Mahindra is one of two organizations to have five case studies recognized, the highest number among this year's honorees. Highlights of the case studies are:

Mining pit network transformation with LTE and IoT, enabled better operational efficiency, 30% increased network coverage, and 30% reduced costs for Exxaro

Remote monitoring of industrial motors with predictive tools, enabled significant reduction in downtime leading to better client satisfaction for Nidec Motors

Smart automation enabled faster roll out of new solutions, resulting in 3.75x return on investment for a leading Canadian Bank. It also enabled the bank to roll out timely solutions for pandemic relief

Patient Engagement Platform enabled a global pharma company to achieve 90% medication adherence for their patients in India

A blockchain-based solution for Tata Teleservices helped to mitigate spam calls and texts from unregistered marketers to their customers.

Padma Parthasarathy, Global Head for Consulting and Digital Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "We are pleased with ISG's recognition of our holistic digital transformation capabilities, across a range of areas. Our investment in digital capabilities and outcome-focused solutions, has been endorsed by our clients through this process. I am extremely proud of the Tech Mahindra teams across the globe, who have worked hard to drive digital at scale for our clients as part of our NXT.NOW philosophy."

ISG selected case studies from 39 providers for this year's Awards from a record of nearly 250 submissions. A majority of digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.

"The events of the past year have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and business models," said Paul Reynolds, ISG Partner and Chief Research Officer. "Enhancing customer and user experience was the most prevalent objective across the enterprise-provider projects we examined, and the transformational role providers are playing was evidenced by the many innovative and impactful solutions they delivered.

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards evaluate the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through digital transformation projects. Technology and service providers worldwide submit case studies, which are independently validated by the enterprise client and reviewed by an expert ISG digital research review committee. Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client's business and the uniqueness of the provider's solution.

