- (PLX AI) - Bufab shares soared 11% after second-quarter earnings comfortably beat expectations and orders showed good signs for the third quarter, analysts said.
- • Q2 EBITA was SEK 185 million vs. consensus estimate of SEK 144 million
- • Orders in the quarter were SEK 1,526 million
- • All business areas beat expectations despite supply chain issues, Carnegie said
- • Orders are indicating the strong momentum will continue in the third quarter, Carnegie said
BUFAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de