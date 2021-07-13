

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in June, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in June from 3.7 percent in May.



The registered jobless rate decreased to 7.87 percent in June from 8.99 percent in the previous year. In May, unemployment rate was 7.93 percent.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 407,999 in June from 466,498 in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, declined to 10.6 percent in June from 13.2 percent in last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de