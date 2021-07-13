DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24311706 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 116960 EQS News ID: 1218127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)