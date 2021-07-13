Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.07.2021
Deutsche Rohstoffagentur mit brisanten Ergebnissen!
13.07.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Emplicure TO1 (405/21)

At the request of Emplicure AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as
from July 19, 2021 

Security name: Emplicure TO1
-----------------------------
Short name:   EMPLI TO1  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015960588 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  227214    
-----------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe  
     for one (1) new share in Emplicuire AB through cash corresponding to 70
     percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on 
     the Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 12 april 2022 and 27 
     april 2022, however, the conversion price may amount to a minimum of  
     SEK 0.05 and a maximum of SEK 6.23                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 29 April, 2022 - 13 May, 2022                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  8 May, 2022                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
