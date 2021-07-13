Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is now underwriting property insurance for Mittelstand enterprises across Germany and has named Natali Bagaric as Head of Property, Mittelstand.

"After five years of steady growth in the corporate property market, we are pleased to expand our underwriting to the Mittelstand segment and bring BHSI's stability, service and financial strength to these vital businesses," said Leander Metzger, Head of Property, Engineering Lines and Risk Engineering, Germany, BHSI. "With her extensive property insurance expertise, Natali is an excellent addition to our team, and I look forward to working with her as we expand our portfolio and our long-term relationships in Germany and throughout Europe."

Natali comes to BHSI with 18 years of industry experience. She was most recently Practice Leader Real Estate Hotels, at Chubb European Group SE in Duesseldorf. Prior to that she was Senior Underwriter, Property, at Chubb.

She is based in the BHSI office in Cologne and can be reached at natali.bagaric@bhspecialty.com or +49 221 4555 1935

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and BHEI is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

JoAnn Lee +1 617-936-2937