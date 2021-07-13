

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as the global coronavirus caseload surged past 187 million and a Dun and Bradstreet survey indicated global business activity in many regions continues to be constrained by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 15,785 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Gerresheimer AG shares slumped more than 7 percent. The drug delivery devices maker reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 28.13 million euros, slightly lower than last year's 28.99 million euros.



German airport operator Fraport edged down slightly after releasing traffic figures for the month of June.



In economic releases, Germany's consumer price inflation eased in June for the first time in six months, latest data from Destatis confirmed.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year following a 2.5 percent increase in May, which was the highest rate in nearly a decade.



