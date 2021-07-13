

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial production increased in May.



The consumer price index rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.8 percent increase in May. Economists had expected 3.7 percent rise.



Prices of non-food products grew 5.71 percent and those of food products rose by 2.17 percent in June. Services cost increased by 2.66 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.27 percent in June.



Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 8.5 percent month-on-month in May.



Production in manufacturing decreased 11.9 percent monthly in May. Mining and quarrying output declined 5.9 percent and production of electricity fell 3.8 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production grew 30.3 percent in May.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production gained 6.0 percent monthly in May and gained 28.9 percent from a year ago.



