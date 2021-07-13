

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer and import prices rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in June.



The producer price index increased 1.7 percent annually in June and import prices accelerated 5.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.3 percent in June.



Prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products, scrap and petroleum products were higher in June, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices grew 2.0 percent yearly in June and rose 0.2 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de