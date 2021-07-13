Leading Austin Drug Rehab, Oakvine Recovery Center, to Offer Brain Mapping for PHP/IOP Patients

Oakvine Recover Center is preparing to offer brain mapping as part of its partial hospitalization program and intensive outpatient rehab in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Leading Austin drug rehab center, Oakvine Recovery Center, has announced its latest outpatient rehab in Austin . The center plans to offer Brain Mapping, a new cutting-edge treatment modality, as part of its Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Rehab Program (IOP). The center hopes that the programs will help an increasing number of people suffering from various types of drug addiction.

Brain Mapping, using the latest technology, has proven to be a highly effective method of treating addiction. Addiction is a disease of the brain and not necessarily of the physical body. However, addiction can do extensive physical damage, but the fact is that the disease mainly stems from disrupted cognitive functioning.

Substance abuse has long been considered a chronic and relapsing disease of the brain, which can be effectively treated using a long-term program, but which can't be eliminated or cured. Addiction mainly disrupts the brain's reward center, which requires that people continuously need to use the chemical substance they have become dependent on, but after a while, prioritize that substance over even basic needs like shelter, water, and clothing.

Brain Mapping, a non-invasive diagnostic tool, allows medical professionals to take a look inside the brain of an individual with a substance use disorder to see the areas of cognitive functioning that need to be improved. The system uses computer technology to map out the brain and then address locations that need to be worked on through targeted therapies. However, Brain Mapping relies heavily on specialized equipment, so it can't be done in a traditional treatment facility.

'We use the latest in technology to treat addiction at an outpatient level. Much of the technology we are using can be referred to as cutting-edge and we believe we are the first outpatient treatment center in the Austin metropolitan area to offer it. That's why we are in a unique position to help patients suffering from various types of substance abuse issues in the best possible way,' said a representative for Oakvine Recovery Center.

She added, 'We hope to continue helping people by bringing other new science-based and evidence-based treatment options to help improve the quality of life for many people with substance abuse problems.'

About the Center:

Oakvine Recovery Center is best known for providing world-class evidence-based care to patients while allowing them to work full-time jobs. Oakvine uses the latest technology and modalities to treat all forms of addiction. The center offers high-level care in an outpatient setting, which has continued to deliver results for many of its patients.

