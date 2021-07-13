Up to eight battery modules from the Chinese manufacturer can be combined to form a storage system with a capacity of up to 25.6 kWh. According to Sungrow, it is not necessary to wire the battery modules.Chinese inverter and storage system manufacturer Sungrow has announced a new residential storage solution for the European market. The solution is a combination of the company's three-phase hybrid inverter and a battery with a modular configuration. Between three and eight battery modules could be combined to form a storage system with a capacity of between 9.6 and 25.6 kWh. According to Sungrow, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...