

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with banks outperforming after the Bank of England lifted the restrictions on dividend payouts that were introduced during the pandemic with immediate effect, citing the results of recent stress tests and lower-than-expected loan losses.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,138 after ending 0.1 percent higher on Monday.



Barclays gained 0.7 percent and Standard Chartered rose 0.6 percent, while Lloyds Banking Group rallied nearly 2 percent.



Miners Anglo American and Rio Tinto rose about 1 percent each after data showed China's exports grew much faster than expected in June.



Healthcare software and systems provider EMIS Group advanced 0.7 percent. The company said that trading for the first half ended June 30 has been slightly ahead of its expectations.



Retirement group Phoenix edged up slightly on news it would sell Ark Life Assurance Company to pensions group Irish Life for around £197m.



