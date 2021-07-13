- (PLX AI) - Q2 EPS USD 1.7 vs. estimate USD 1.52
- • Q2 core EPS USD 1.72 vs. estimate USD 1.53
- • PepsiCo still sees core annual effective tax rate of approximately 21 percent
- • PepsiCo sees 2021 core EPS of approximately $6.20
- • Q2 revenue USD 19,217 million vs. estimate USD 17,960 million
- • Q2 net income USD 2,358 million vs. estimate USD 2,112 million
- • The Company now expects to deliver 6 percent organic revenue growth (versus our previous guidance of mid-single-digit growth) and 11 percent core constant currency EPS growth for fiscal year 2021 (versus our previous guidance of high-single-digit growth)
