

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production and retail sales increased at a softer pace in May, data from Turkstat showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production increased 40.7 percent annually in May, after a 66.3 percent rise in April.



Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 33.4 percent annually in May and manufacturing output grew 42.8 percent. Electricity, gas, steam output rose 20.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 1.3 percent in May, after a 0.8 percent fall in the prior month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 27.0 percent yearly in May, after a 42.5 percent gain in April.



Sales of non-food sales increased 39.0 percent annually in May and automotive fuel sales grew 28.5 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco declined 10.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 6.1 percent in May, following a 5.8 percent drop in the preceding month.



