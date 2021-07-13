

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday to reverse losses from the previous session amid expectations of a further draw in U.S. and global crude inventories.



The upside remained capped by fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta virus.



Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 43 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $75.59 a barrel, after ending half a percent lower on Monday.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August settlement were up 40 cents, or half a percent, at $74.50 a barrel, after having fallen 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Amid optimism over tight supply and declining U.S. crude stockpiles, investors await U.S. crude oil supply data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) later in the day for further direction.



U.S. crude inventories were expected to fall for an eighth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks also declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.



In its latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that oil markets will likely remain volatile until there is clarity on OPEC+ production policy.



'Volatility does not help ensure orderly and secure energy transitions - nor is it in the interest of either producers or consumers,' the IEA said.



On the COVID-19 front, the Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.



