An international team of scientists developed a technique to isolate individual sources of electrical 'noise' within a solar cell. Comparing the technique to being able to pick out a single voice within a 200-person choir, they say the technique will help to improve understanding of where efficiency losses occur within a cell, and effective ways to mitigate them.As today's silicon solar cells move closer to their theoretical efficiency limit, and the manufacturing industry continues to scale up, even tiny increases in efficiency can add up. And as the industry begins to look to new technologies ...

